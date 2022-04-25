The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Who Did Rosie Perez Ban From Fly Girl Rehearsals on the TV Show In Living Color?

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Rock’s Mother, Rose Rock, Speaks On Oscar Slap

No, we are not done yet talking about the Oscars. Chris Rock’s mom, Rose Rock was recently interviewed and asked how she felt about that infamous moment.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CcthJXZFREp/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Who Did Rosie Perez Ban From Fly Girl Rehearsals on the TV Show In Living Color?

Rosie Perez was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live when she explained why she banned Janet Jackson from attending Fly Girl Rehearsals on In Living Color.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3d3U3_WStM

Karen Huger of Real Housewives of Potomac On Which Cast Members Have Not Been Supportive of Her Housewives Spin Off

Karen Huger from Real Housewives of Potomac received a two part series spinoff that showcased her family returning to her small town of Surrey, Virginia. In a recent interview she was asked if she received any shade or ‘green eyed envy” from any of her cast mates.

Source: https://www.etonline.com/karen-and-rayvin-huger-on-bringing-succession-to-bravo-with-rhop-karens-grande-dame-reunion-182586

Tiffany Haddish Is An Actress, Comedian and A Singer?

Here is a fun fact about comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish-she also puts out music. TMZ caught up with her at the airport where she said she has music on Apple and Spotify-it’s something she has always done. Her genre is hip hop and classical and she hopes to include her music in movies that she is in. She was asked, who would she like to collaborate with…her answer…Beyonce.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/04/24/tiffany-haddish-making-music-hip-hop-classical/