Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

DJ Kay Slay Dies After a 4- Month COVID-19 Battle

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Hot 97 Who's Next

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

New York Great, DJ Kay Slay has died after a four-month battle of fighting Covid-19.

Wack 100 was the first to reveal that DJ Kay Slay was battling COVID back in January. While the hip hop mogul was placed on a ventilator, it was just a few days ago that Wack gave an update with Kay Slay still fighting. Wack said in a comment, “UPDATE‼ @djkayslay still fighting,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday (April 14). “He’s been off the #ECMO machine for couple weeks now. Let’s continue our prayers as our brother continues to fight.”
Sadly, the legendary Hip Hop veteran died on Easter Sunday (April 17), at 55 years old. 

“Hip Hop lost a real gem,” Van Silk quoted. “My dear brother is gone. I’ve known him since he was 16 years old. He was my little brother. I introduced him to many and we did a lot of things together. We last talked December because we were finishing up the 200 rolling deep project. He was gonna do his video part with MC Sha-Rock.”

“From the mixtapes to helping him launch Straight Stuntin‘ magazine and the whole What The Science project, the world not only lost a real dedicated person to the culture of Hip Hop but a source of bridging the gap in Hip Hop. I’m gonna miss my little brother.”

Kay Slay served as a DJ on Sirius XM at the time of his passing.

Hip Hop took a big lost this Easter weekend. Our prayers  go out to DJ Kay Slay’s family and friends.

RELATED: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

 

DJ Kay Slay Dies After a 4- Month COVID-19 Battle  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Natural Hair Guru Felicia Leatherwood’s Ultimate Tips For Maintaining Your Protective Styles

 9 hours ago
04.18.22

DJ Kay Slay Dies After a 4- Month COVID-19 Battle

 15 hours ago
04.18.22

Joseline Hernandez Slapped With $25 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Fade Delivery

 2 days ago
04.18.22

Critical Race Theory Has Now Resulted In A Missouri High School Teacher Losing Her Job

 3 days ago
04.18.22

Oprah To Highlight Racial Inequity In Healthcare With Smithsonian Channel Documentary

 3 days ago
04.18.22

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Slams Black Lives Matter After Frank James Arrest

 3 days ago
04.18.22

Lizzo’s Shapewear Brand Yitty Was Five Years In The Making

 3 days ago
04.18.22
20 items

ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty Employee; Meet Amina Muaddi [Photos]

 4 days ago
04.14.22

Benzino Claps Back at 50 Cent After Being Exposed Over Trans Relationship

 4 days ago
04.14.22

Brother of Archie Eversole Charged In Rapper’s Murder

 4 days ago
04.14.22
Photos
Close