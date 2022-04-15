The Fix with Karen Vaughn: The Easter Verzuz You Don’t Want To Miss

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Judge Mathis Smells Crack On Woman In His Courtroom

A clip is circulating around social media of Judge Mathis and a woman in his courtroom. He repeatedly asked the woman if she is a crackhead. She says no

He says maybe in your past? After some back and forth the woman admits she did dabble in it one time.He has the second longest running judge show in syndication.

Source: https://twitter.com/Jo_Pa_Po/status/1514188581459447808

Peacock Releases ‘So Dumb It’s Criminal’ Trailer Hosted By Snoop Dogg

Peacock has released the official trailer for their new series, “So Dumb It’s Criminal,” hosted by Snoop Dogg. The series invites some of today’s comedy-greats to roast the world’s dumbest criminals using a compilation of crime clips and surveillance videos. From botched robberies and car chases to failed getaway attempts and even some schemes that are so ridiculous that they border on unbelievable, each 30-minute episode will prove that the worst criminals make for the best jokes. The show premieres April 20, 2022

Source: https://icecreamconvos.com/peacock-releases-so-dumb-its-criminal-trailer-hosted-by-snoop-dogg/

‘One Last Run’: Allyson Felix To Retire After This Year

The most decorated track star in U.S. Olympic history is hanging up her shoes – after ‘one last run’. 11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix announced she plans to retire after the 2022 track & field season. In an Instagram post, Felix wrote “I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how—with one last run”. Felix has competed in five Olympic games, winning gold seven times along with three silver medals on one bronze. Her last competition will likely be the 2022 World Track & Field Championships in July.

Source: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/allyson-felix-retirement_n_625848dde4b06c2ea3289565

Quickies

Today, April 15th is Jackie Robinson Day. It was 75 years ago today that Jackie Robinson made his major league baseball debut. As a tribute to him all baseball players will wear the number 42 today.

Don’t forget this Sunday is Versus between Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans. Grab a plate and watch!

Also On 106.7 WTLC: