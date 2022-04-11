Trayce Jackson-Davis says he’s declaring for the 2022 NBA draft

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

BLOOMINGTON — It could be the end of an era for IU men’s basketball, but there’s also still the chance that the Hoosiers could have their best player back in uniform next season.

Trayce Jackson-Davis announced on Instagram Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NBA draft while also maintaining his eligibility. That means he could decide to return for a fourth season with the Hoosiers.

Jackson-Davis is a three-time all Big Ten forward who is projected by most experts to be a second round pick in the June 23rd draft. Declaring for the draft allows the former Center Grove High School standout to attend the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago in May to assess where he might be chosen. He and other college players have until June 1 to decide whether to stay in the draft pool or return to college.

“I have cherished every moment wearing the candy stripes uniform with pride,” he wrote. “To my teammates: I’m thankful to have bonds that go beyond the court, and a big thanks to to fans that packed Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall every week.”

This past season, the 6’9″ Jackson-Davis averaged 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He kicked it up a notch late in the season, averaging more than 26 points per game as IU played its way into the NCAA Men’s Tournament with three wins at the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Jackson-Davis also made the Big Ten’s All-Defensive team for the first time. If he returns for his senior season, he would most likely be a preseason All-America selection.

