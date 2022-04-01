DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley Show

Notes From The GED Section: There’s A Lot Of Attention Being Shined On What Drove Will Smith To This, But What About Chris Rock?

Notes From The GED Section

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
94th Academy Awards - Show

Source: Myung Chun / Getty

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

It’s been nearly a week since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the 94th annual Academy Awards stage, sending shockwaves across the entertainment world. While there is some controversy surrounding if Smith was asked to leave and his apology, the real victim in this may be Rock.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET 

D.L. Hughley gives his final thoughts on the incident on his show. While Smith may be forgiven or understood” in the public eye, Rock will have to live with this for life through videotape, memes, and public conversation. Hell, in Berlin, Germany,  someone painted a mural of the slap!

Graffiti Depicts Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock In Berlin

Source: Adam Berry / Getty

Sign up for our newsletter:

In the “Notes From The GED Section,” Hughley speaks and shows empathy to the comedic legend, Chris Rock:

 

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Dragged Over Predatory Comments After Shading Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

RELATED: Ticket Sales For Chris Rock Comedy Tour See Uptick Since Oscars Incident

Tony Rock Confirms 'Its On' with Will Smith Amid Twitter Chat

11 photos Launch gallery

Tony Rock Confirms 'Its On' with Will Smith Amid Twitter Chat

Continue reading Tony Rock Confirms ‘Its On’ with Will Smith Amid Twitter Chat

Tony Rock Confirms 'Its On' with Will Smith Amid Twitter Chat

[caption id="attachment_633202" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: n/a / n/a[/caption] Clearly the feud between Chris Rock and Will Smith is just heating up. Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night. It was extremely apparent that Chris Rock’s unscripted joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair did not rub Will the right way. Since then, everybody and their momma has been launching their thoughts into the streets, in regards to the latest Oscars controversy. The list of commentators grows by the day. From O.J. Simpson… [protected-iframe id="2b8829fee130560ba55181302e3a01bd" height="775" /] …to Jim Carrey [protected-iframe id="deb39c5e2accabb449b98556f1390882" height="598" /]   Both sides of the bout have garnered support from plenty of people. The Academy is currently investigating the incident, as they decide if they will strip Will’s Oscar away from him. Will’s portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard won him his first Oscar, and awkwardly had to accept his win moments after the incident. Will has issued a public apology to not only Chris Rock, but to the Academy and the Williams Family. [protected-iframe id="cfdb92e4528b21de584b7c7f9e47ee21" height="900" /] As of last night, comedian and brother to Chris Rock, Tony Rock unsheathed his silence on the matter. Tony Rock logged on Twitter to answer most questions directed towards him. Spoiler alert, he doesn’t forgive Will. In the multiple responses he answered short and sweet, but the underlying those responses is a tinge of anger. He spoke about how his family is feeling after the slap. and even revealed that Diddy was lying about Chris and Will reaching reconciliations. Check out the tweets, in order, below.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

 

 

Notes From The GED Section: There’s A Lot Of Attention Being Shined On What Drove Will Smith To This, But What About Chris Rock?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Latest

Ben Crump Hired As Attorney For Family Of Teen Who Died In “Orlando Free Fall” Accident

 3 days ago
03.29.22

Top 5 Will Smith vs Chris Rock Tweets From the 2022 Oscars

 3 days ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

 4 days ago
03.28.22

Top 5 Jaw Dropping Moments of The 2022 Academy Awards

 4 days ago
03.29.22

Oscar Winner Questlove Recalls “Belly Laugh” After Confusing Barack Obama For A Postmates Driver

 4 days ago
03.29.22

Donald Glover Confirms Malia Obama On Writing Team for New Amazon Show

 4 days ago
03.28.22

Despite The Slap, History Was Made During The 94th Academy Awards, Full List of Winners

 4 days ago
03.29.22

From Tears to Pride To Slaps: The Best & Worst Moments From the 2022 Oscars

 4 days ago
03.29.22

Diddy Says All Is Well Between Will Smith & Chris Rock

 4 days ago
03.28.22

Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

 4 days ago
03.28.22
Photos
Close