The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Wendy Williams Speaks

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Vivica A Fox Said She’s Had Whole Albums Made About Her

Vivica A Fox was the guest host on The Real and she was asked ‘what has a guy said that was suppose to be nice but was shady?’ She mention there have been entire albums made about her. Which album Sis?

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ze_0aMQqb5g

Wendy Williams Speaks Out & Calls People Out By Name

Wendy Williams hopped on Instagram and called out Wells Fargo bank, her ex manager Bernie Young and Lori Schiller her former financial advisor. According to reports Bernie petitioned for legal guardianship over her.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CbdawpPJYmz/

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Apologizes for Hurt He’s Caused

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter also hopped on Instagram and he spoke for one hour. Here are some highlights. He apologized for how he decided to bring his second child in the world but does not regret his child. He apologized for the impact his actions caused. He said he was not trapped into his second child. Watch the entire video below.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CbbUKmIpkFn/

Imagine Falling Into The Ocean, You Can’t Swim & Your Fiancé Doesn’t Attempt to Save You

Tamron Hall shared a story about the time she was engaged to be married, saw a red flag and immediately ended the engagement. What was it? Watch the clip below.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CbaDrjKFzhu/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: