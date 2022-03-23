Indy
Colts welcome new quarterback Matt Ryan

INDIANAPOLIS — In his first meeting with Indianapolis media Tuesday, new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan says he’s ready for a fresh start.

Ryan is a 14 year NFL veteran who has spent his entire career so far with the Atlanta Falcons. He was joined at the Colts Complex by wife Sarah and sons Johnny and Marshall.

He thanked the Falcons organization and says he’s energized to be a new teammate in a new locker room.

“As I looked into it, I knew there was only one spot I wanted to go and there was no doubt that if I were to make a move, this is exactly where I wanted to be,” Ryan said.

Read more from WRTV here

