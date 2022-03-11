Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Lionel Richie Honored With Gershwin Prize

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 4

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Congrats are in order as Lionel Richie is being honored with the prestigious Gershwin Prize from the Library of Congress. A tribute was held Wednesday night in Washington, DC for the 72-year-old R&B singer, who had 16 number one hits and sold over 125-million records worldwide. Among the stars turning out to honor Richie were Gloria Estefan, Boyz II Men, Chris Stapleton and Luke Bryan, who currently co-stars with Richie as a judge on “American Idol.” The Gershwin Prize for Popular Song is given to a living artist for lifetime musical achievement. Past recipients include Billy Joel, Carole King, Willie Nelson and Tony Bennett.

more on this story here:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/cathyolson/2022/03/10/lionel-richie-just-got-the-gershwin-prizekey-takeaways-from-the-star-studded-dc-soiree/?sh=67b8420f3ec6

 

 

lionel richie , Lionel Richie gets Gershwin Prize

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Jussie Smollett Gets 5 Months In Jail For Hate Crime Hoax, Judge Calls Him “Arrogant, Selfish, Narcissistic”

 6 hours ago
03.10.22

Black Dunkin’ Employee Gets House Arrest After Fatally Punching Racist Customer

 1 day ago
03.10.22

Kanye West Posts Divorce Poem To Instagram Following Kim Kardashian’s Restored Single Status

 2 days ago
03.09.22
5 items

Happy International Women’s Day! Here Are 5 Black Women Who Made History This Year!

 2 days ago
03.09.22
20 items

20 Female Rappers You Should Know in 2022!

 2 days ago
03.09.22

Congress Approves Emmett Till Bill That Says Lynching Is A Hate Crime After Decades Of Trying

 2 days ago
03.09.22
5 items

5 Black Women Making HERstory In Fashion

 3 days ago
03.09.22
15 items

‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Young Bae’s Advice About Color Tattoos On Dark Skin Offends Black Client

 3 days ago
03.09.22
15 items

Podcast Bozos Say High-Earning Women Are Less Attractive, Twitter Throws Tomatoes

 3 days ago
03.09.22
10 items

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is “Stalking” Kim Kardashian, Twitter Debates

 5 days ago
03.07.22
Photos
Close