Lionel Richie Honored With Gershwin Prize

Congrats are in order as Lionel Richie is being honored with the prestigious Gershwin Prize from the Library of Congress. A tribute was held Wednesday night in Washington, DC for the 72-year-old R&B singer, who had 16 number one hits and sold over 125-million records worldwide. Among the stars turning out to honor Richie were Gloria Estefan, Boyz II Men, Chris Stapleton and Luke Bryan, who currently co-stars with Richie as a judge on “American Idol.” The Gershwin Prize for Popular Song is given to a living artist for lifetime musical achievement. Past recipients include Billy Joel, Carole King, Willie Nelson and Tony Bennett.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/cathyolson/2022/03/10/lionel-richie-just-got-the-gershwin-prizekey-takeaways-from-the-star-studded-dc-soiree/?sh=67b8420f3ec6

