Food vendors sought for Juneteenth Foodways Festival

Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is planning its first Juneteenth Foodways Festival, and they’re looking for food vendors to participate.

The event’s special focus is on Black owned restaurants and caterers. It will celebrate the intersection of the American presidency, the history of Black entrepreneurship and some favorite foods.

The festival is scheduled for June 17 from 4-8 p.m. at the Site, located at 1230 N Delaware Street. Admission is free.

Restaurants and caterers are encouraged to offer distinctive menu items that speak to the cultural heritage and contributions of Black foodways on American culture.

Participating restaurants/caterers will receive a $300 stipend. Those who feature or recreate a menu item of White House chef Dolly Johnson approved by and shared with the Presidential Site in advance will receive an additional $200 stipend.

Applications are open now through 5 p.m. on March 31. Selected partners will be notified by April 15.

