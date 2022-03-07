The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Russell Wilson Gets Down On One Knee Again

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Sheryl Lee Ralph Remembers A Bad Audition

Sheryl Lee Ralph was on The View and she shared a story about an audition she went on years ago that didn’t go so well. She never named the casting agent because, as she said, ‘LOOK AT ME NOW!’ You can catch Sheryl Lee Ralph on ABC’s new hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVSKKuUAsrs

Russell Wilson Gets Down On One Knee Again

Ciara was filling in for Ellen and she interviewed her husband, Russell Wilson over their new book Why Not Me. Russell presented his wife with a bouquet of flowers and got down on one knee and asked for more children. Listen to her answer by clicking the link below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQ9abGlvGt4

Steve Harvey Likes Michael B Jordan But Not Like That

Steve Harvey isn’t sure he can handle the thought of his daughter Lori Harvey tying the knot — even if it’s to her A-list boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan. Steve was on Today with Hoda & Jenna. He played a game called Sip or Spill. The premise of the game is you either tell the truth or take a sip. The ladies asked him if he would approve-hypothetically-of his daughter Lori marrying Michael B. Jordan. He decided to sip.

Speaking of Michael B Jordan…Will Smith announced he is working on a sequel to his movie I Am Legend and Michael B Jordan will be his co-star and one of the producers on the movie.

Source: https://www.today.com/video/steve-harvey-agonizes-over-this-question-about-michael-b-jordan-134498373693

