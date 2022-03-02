Indy
Indianapolis youth discuss role of social media in community violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Organizers of an initiative intended to help curb violence in Indianapolis hosted a discussion Tuesday about the effects of social media and its role in community violence.

It’s called “Barbershop Talks” and it’s all about giving youth a safe space to be heard.

Social media can be a gift — or a curse, depending on who you ask. But most importantly, it’s impacting our youth in many ways.

“I don’t even use social media like that. The reason why (is) people judge you off that,” said a teen at Barbershop Talks.

Another person said he feels on edge wondering who could be watching his social media activity.

“You never know who could be watching. You may have people who are envious and you’re posting your everyday life and you’re posting things about yourself, and you give people leverage to attack you,” said Cesar Paz.

Read more from WRTV here

