Snoop Dogg And Diddy Tease Death Row/Bad Boy Collab

Snoop Dogg and Diddy are teasing a possible collaboration. After acquiring Death Row Records, Snoop posted a short film that included a call from Diddy, giving praise to the rapper who he says taught him how to play “chess, not checkers.” Snoop said they can do what they want now with Death Row and Bad Boy. The moment would have seemed impossible at one time, as the east coast and west coast labels had beef with each other throughout the 90s.

