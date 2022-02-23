Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Snoop Dogg And Diddy Tease Death Row/Bad Boy Collab

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ / Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ

Could it be??

Snoop Dogg and Diddy are teasing a possible collaboration. After acquiring Death Row Records, Snoop posted a short film that included a call from Diddy, giving praise to the rapper who he says taught him how to play “chess, not checkers.” Snoop said they can do what they want now with Death Row and Bad Boy. The moment would have seemed impossible at one time, as the east coast and west coast labels had beef with each other throughout the 90s.

More on this story here:

https://allhiphop.com/news/snoop-dogg-diddy-tease-death-row-bad-boy-collab-we-gotta-do-it/

bad boy records , Death Row Records , diddy , snoop dogg

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Jury Finds Ahmaud Arbery’s 3 Killers Guilty of Hate Crimes

 13 hours ago
04.01.56

Its Official: “The Wendy Williams Show” To Be Replaced By New Sherri Shepherd Talk Show

 13 hours ago
02.13.56

LeBron James Confirms He’s Playing His Last NBA Season With His Son Bronny

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Two More Suspects Named In Young Dolph Murder Case

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Tiffany Haddish Brought Her Stylish A-Game During NBA All-Star Weekend

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, Meek Mill And Lil Baby Buy Mitchell & Ness For $250M

 2 days ago
01.01.70
13 items

Former AG Lorretta Lynch Slammed For Defending NFL Racial Bias Case

 4 days ago
08.22.54

The IOC Responds To Sha’Carri Richardson’s Claims Of Racial Discrimination: ‘Every Single Case Is Very Different’

 5 days ago
01.01.70

The Wilson’s Serve First Family Fashion At The Bart Starr Awards

 5 days ago
01.01.70

DSW Announces Partnership With Black-Owned Footwear Factory JEMS By Pensole

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close