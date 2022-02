WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

One of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s major hits is racking up streams after their Super Bowl 56 halftime performance. “Still D.R.E.” has now reached over one billion views on YouTube. It was written by Jay-Z and produced by Dre, Scott Storch and Mel-Man. The song was featured on Dre’s album 2001.

More on this story:

https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/dr-dre-snoop-dogg-billion-view-video-still-dre-1235032459/

