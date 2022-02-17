Indiana Public Schools offering free COVID-19 PCR, rapid testing at 2 schools

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is now offering new resources for those who want to be tested for COVID-19.

The district announced Wednesday two of its schools are now open for PCR and rapid testing.

Testing will be available by appointment from 6:30-10:30 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Arsenal Technical High School, 1500 East Michigan St. and at the former Broad Ripple High School, 1115 Broad Ripple Avenue.

Arsenal Technical offers testing for IPS students, staff and family members only from 6:30-10:30 a.m. and for the general public from 3-7 p.m., while it’s available at Broad Ripple for all members of the public with an appointment.

