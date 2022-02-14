Indianapolis’ first Black-owned pediatric care clinic makes city, state history

INDIANAPOLIS — Family nurse practitioner Taquita Taylor is making Indianapolis health care history.
She’s celebrating one year at Children’s Express Care Clinic, the city’s first Black-owned pediatric clinic — and as such, she’s paving the way in her own community.
“It’s still really unbelievable. Every day I am like, ‘Wow, I have a clinic. I have the first Black-owned pediatric independent convenience clinic in the state of Indiana,'” said Taylor.
She says her love for children and more than 20 years of healthcare experience inspired her to take a leap of faith and open an affordable, trustworthy and convenient pediatric clinic on Indianapolis’ east side.
“I wanted to bring healthcare to the urban areas because it’s a health desert. there is a lot of urgent cares in the north side communities in Fishers and Carmel areas, but there is nothing in our urban communities,” she said.
