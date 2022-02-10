The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tyson Beckford Comes Out of Retirement, Kim K Kanye’s Biggest Cheerleader

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

India.Arie Not Looking To Cancel Joe Rogan

While India.Arie has removed her music and podcast from Spotify in light of Joe Rogan, she is not looking to cancel him. She said she has always been aware of Joe Rogan’s content and conversations around race. India said while he is not the main reason she is leaving the platform he is the final reason. She said, start 6:08 I don’t think Joe Rogan is racist…end 6:12 I think he’s insensitive for using it. India said as a working musician she has always had issues with Spotify. Her issue is the amount of money Joe Rogan is paid from Spotify which is $100 million versus how very little the artist is paid from Spotify which is HALF of a penny per stream.

Source: https://twitter.com/DonLemonTonight/status/1490900580881121280

When Queen Bey Calls, You Step Out of Modeling Retirement

When Beyonce calls, you answer–even if it means coming out of retirement.Tyson Beckford retired from modeling in 2008.

But that did not stop Beyonce from enlisting him for her latest Ivy Park ad. She made the call and he answered. Watch what Tyson said about coming out of retirement.

Source: https://www.essence.com/entertainment/tyson-beckford-ivy-park/

Queen Naija Collaborating with our very own Babyface

Queen Naija was on The Real and she spoke about what an honor it was to have Babyface stop by her studio session. Watch below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xouqg-ceuFs

Kim Kardashian Admits She’s Kanye’s ‘Biggest Cheerleader’ in Front of Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is on the cover of Vogue. During the interview she revealed that as much as their trials and tribulations play out in the press for all to see, Kim said she tries to show her kids a unified front between her and Kanye. “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be, ‘your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

Source: https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/02/09/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-cheerleader-feud/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: