Indianapolis History Makers
HomeIndianapolis History Makers

Indy Black History Makers- How It Started , How It’s Going: Portia Bailey-Bernard

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Indy Local Black History makers 2022

Portia Bailey-Bernard, a summa cum laude graduate of IU McKinney in 2017, is the Vice President of Indianapolis Economic Development. Bailey-Bernard most recently served as an attorney at Kroger Gardis & Regis and had previously worked at Barnes & Thornburg. She advised businesses and local government entities with respect to state and local government incentives for economic development projects.

Additionally, she assists counties, cities, towns, redevelopment commissions, and other special taxing districts to finance public buildings, infrastructure, and other local public improvements by issuing tax-exempt and taxable bonds. Prior to practicing law, Bailey-Bernard worked for the City of Fishers, Indiana, as a project manager in downtown redevelopment. In that role, she participated in the negotiations and execution of major downtown redevelopment projects in the Nickel Plate District. Additionally, she assisted in the city’s efforts in the expansion of entrepreneurial activities. While an undergraduate at Indiana University, she was a varsity letter winner on the women’s track and field team.

Meet the 2022 Indy Black History Makers: How it Started How it’s Going
BHM: How It Started Indy
7 photos

Latest
10 items

Spotify CEO Capes For Avid N-Word Slinger Joe Rogan, Says “Silencing” Won’t Happen

 23 hours ago
01.01.70
12 items

Kanye West Airs Out Kardashian Cousin Over Tone Deaf Yeezys Ask

 23 hours ago
02.23.45
11 items

Awkwafina Quits Twitter After Suspect Blaccent Non-Apology, Slander Continues

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

Dometi Pongo Talks Stars Exploring African Ancestry, Black Culture & Experience In “Love & Hip-Hop: Lineage To Legacy” [Watch]

 1 day ago
09.28.45

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A Shot: US Army To Boot Soldiers Who Refuse COVID Vaccine

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting Sues After He’s Raped & Murdered In Prison

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Who Is Kirk Franklin’s Son And Why Is Their Relationship So Strained?

 4 days ago
07.17.43
Young Buck of G-Unit Visits MTV's 'TRL' - August 23, 2004

Shorty Wanna Ride: Young Buck Arrested For Allegedly Damaging Ex-Girlfriend’s Car

 4 days ago
03.03.43

Accused Abuser Marilyn Manson Reportedly Working Closely With Kanye West On ‘Donda 2’

 6 days ago
01.20.42

Two Officers Shot And Killed At Bridgewater College Campus

 6 days ago
01.21.42
Photos
Close