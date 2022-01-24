Entertainment Buzz
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kanye tells Paps Its Time to Pay Up, Jermaine Dupri Shares Lesson from Janet Jackson

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Kanye Tells Paps He Wants A Percentage of the Money They Make off His Image

Kanye West has decided that he wants a cut of the money paparazzi make from taking pictures of him and other celebrities. While at the airport Kanye told TMZ,”Right now y’all get to shoot us without having to pay. I’mma change that.” Got for it Ye!

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/01/22/kanye-west-lectures-paparazzi-photographer-money-image-miami/

K. Michelle’s New Reality Show Coming to Lifetime

K. Michelle has a new Lifetime series ‘My Killer Body with K.Michelle’

It debuts on Lifetime on February 3rd at 9pm. K. Michelle will share the dark side of of plastic surgery. If you can’t wait you can watch a sneak peak on January 28th at 10p.

Jermaine Dupri Says Don’t Play Wit Women But ESPECIALLY Rich Women

In a recent interview, Jermaine Dupri remembers this lesson Janet Jackson taught him. Don’t play with Rich women. Listen to the interview below. Janet Jackson’s two-part documentary airs this Friday January 28th on A&E and Lifetime.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZDH8z4hZyt/

Girls Trip 2 Is Happening

Will Packer, who produced the 2017 Girl Trip film with director, Malcolm D. Lee, announced Girls Trip 2 is happening “We are underway with ‘Girls Trip 2,’ and now it’s just about what kind of trip do we take, right? Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That’s what we got to figure out.”

Source: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/culture/story/girls-trip-sequel-officially-underway-movie-producer-82395329

