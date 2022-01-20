Silk Sonic Just Revealed The Dates Of Their Upcoming Las Vegas Residency for 2022

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The R&B superduo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, better known as Silk Sonic, just announced their upcoming Las Vegas residency for 2022. “Its happening!” the group wrote this morning on their official Twitter page. “The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!”

Starting every Friday, Saturday, and Wednesday at 9 p.m. PDT from February 25 thru March 26, you can see the Grammy-nominated twosome at Sin City’s Dolby Live at Park MGM, which seats 5,200 people and is located right on the Las Vegas strip. Silk Sonic’s final two nights will be Thursday, March 31 and Saturday, April 2.

Their 13-show residency will be called An Evening With Silk Sonic, the same name of their critically acclaimed album which delivered hits like “Smokin Out the Window,” “Skate,” and the 2x platinum hit “Leave the Door Open.”

Anderson .Paak also hyped up the residency on Twitter and IG with the following: “THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!,”

Ticket buyers will also have access to four extra add-ons with their purchases (as available):

Ultimate Premium VIP Banquette, which includes one (1) premium center VIP table for up to 8 guests

Premium VIP Banquette, which comes with one (1) VIP table for up to 8 guests

Official Platinum Tickets, which offers you some of the best seats in the house

Pre-Show Party, which comes with a 1-hour open premium bar and early entry into Dolby Live

Ticket presales started 1 p.m. ET today, and then they will be made available to the general public on Friday, January 21 at the same time. COVID-19 precautions will also be in effect for the residency.

Attendees will have to wear masks and show proof of full vaccination. They will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test before they can attend as well, or they can take a rapid test at the venue.

Visit Ticketmaster right now and secure your place for Silk Sonic’s An Evening With Silk Sonic by clicking here.

