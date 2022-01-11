The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Denzel Washington Picks His Favorite Movies, Star Jones Back on TV, Kanye West Documentary Trailer Released

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Denzel Washington Picks His Favorite Movies

Denzel Washington sat down with Variety magazine. They played a game where Denzel had to pick his favorite movies. They started with Sydney Poiter, he had to chose between Lilies in The Field or In the Heat of the Night. He was also asked to choose his favorite Julia Roberts movie, Erin Brockovich or Pretty Woman. Denzel is all of us, he clearly watches Pretty Woman every time it airs on TV. Watch below.

Star Jones To Serve As A Judge On Fox’s ‘Divorce Court’ This Fall

When the new season of Divorce Court starts this fall there’ll be a new judge on the bench. Star Jones will serve as a judge on the Fox series and will preside over cases involving divorce to domestic disputes. If you didn’t know, Star Jones is a former prosecutor and senior district attorney. Jones has also been a legal correspondent on several different TV networks. The gavel drops on the new season of Divorce Court in September.

‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ Trailer Teases a ‘Landmark Documentary Event’ Starring Kanye West

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Kanye West’s new documentary titled, Jeen-Yuhs. The three-week documentary debuts part one on February 16th during Black History Month. The documentary is described as an intimate and revealing look at Kanye from his early beginnings to his life today.

Tina Turner Actually Did Angela Bassett’s Makeup for ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’

In a recent interview, Angela Bassett revealed that Tina Turner did her makeup and hair in the movie, What’s Love Got To Do With It.

Angela recalls how everyone was fussing over Tina asking if she needed anything. She said Tina adamantly responded, no, no, no. We’re fine. Leave us alone. Angela also added, Tina was quicker at doing hair and makeup than anyone hired to do it on the movie set. Angela said the moment was just fabulous.

