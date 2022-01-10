Timbaland Receives Backlash For Comparing ‘Dawn FM’ To ‘Thriller’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Sooo this happened…

Timbaland is taking heat for his thoughts on The Weeknd’s latest album ‘Dawn FM.’ During an Instagram Live session on Saturday, the veteran producer compared Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ project to the Canadian singer’s most recent LP. Fans were quick to bash Timbaland on social media for making what they saw as a “massive reach” and a “disrespectful” comment, with many saying ‘Thriller’ cannot be compared as it is “a classic body of work.” Dawn FM arrived on Friday and boasts guest appearances from Tyler, The Creator and Lil Wayne. Timbaland has not commented on the backlash.

What are your thoughts on Timbaland’s statement?

