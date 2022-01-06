Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Whoopi Goldberg On The Mend, Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With Denzel Washington?

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Whoopi Goldberg On The Mend, Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With Denzel Washington?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Mix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Whoopi Goldberg Says BreakThrough Covid Diagnosis Could Have Been Worse

Whoopi Goldberg gave a health update from her home since it was announced she contracted a breakthrough case of Covid. She is expected back in studio on Monday.

Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/whoopi-goldberg-shares-covid-19-diagnosis-update-1235070594/

Michael B Jordan Wants Denzel Washington to Join the MCU

Michael B Jordan wants Denzel Washington to be the next big star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.  When asked about it, he said, “Yes, no hesitation. I actually got some things in mind, but yeah.” He also talked about meeting Denzel for the first time at 15 and shared that Denzel has really soft hands. “He takes care of his hands,” he said.

Source: https://www.buzzfeed.com/natalieoganesyan/michael-b-jordan-denzel-washington-join-mcu

Marlo Hampton Alludes To Kenya Moore Not Being Happy She’s Now A ‘RHOA’ Peach Holder 

Marlo Hampton finally has a Peach on Real Housewives of Atlanta. When asked how she thought the other ladies felt about her getting a peach she alluded to Kenya not being happy for her. Marlo is excited for us to see her in a different light as an Auntie and as she builds her new home.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CYWRO-ih3wk/

General Hospital Just Killed Off an Iconic Character

General Hospital is the longest running soap opera in the U.S.

On January 3 they killed off one of the soap operas most iconic characters. On Monday’s episode Tracy Quartermaine revealed to Luke Spencer’s ex-wife, Laura, that Luke died in a cable car accident in Austria. Victor Cassadine may have been responsible for his death.

Source: https://people.com/tv/general-hospital-iconic-character-luke-spencer-44-years-show/

denzel washington , general hospital , Indy , karen vaughn , Luke Spencer , Marlo Hampton , michal b jordan , The Fix , Whoopi Goldberg , WTLC

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Brandy Serves Looks And Confidence In A Hot Pink Aliette Suit

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

80% Of Chicago Homicide Victims Are Black, City’s Crime Rate Highest Since 1996

 1 day ago
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

 1 day ago
01.01.70

George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In Houston Home

 1 day ago
01.01.70

End of An Era: Older Blackberry Phone Models Will Stop Working January 4

 2 days ago
11.09.19

You Care: Drake Goes Shirtless During Beach Vacation

 2 days ago
11.10.19

Cardi B. Claims A Hairstylist Intentionally Messed Her Wig Up For New Year’s Eve

 2 days ago
12.06.19

When They Go Low: Monica Delivers Classy Clapback To Disrespectful Fan

 2 days ago
01.01.70

LiAngelo Ball Is A Prime Example Of Why You Should Never Give Up On Your Dreams

 2 days ago
06.10.19

Iconic Actress, Betty White Passes Away at 99

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close