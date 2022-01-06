The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Whoopi Goldberg On The Mend, Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With Denzel Washington?

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Whoopi Goldberg Says BreakThrough Covid Diagnosis Could Have Been Worse

Whoopi Goldberg gave a health update from her home since it was announced she contracted a breakthrough case of Covid. She is expected back in studio on Monday.

Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/whoopi-goldberg-shares-covid-19-diagnosis-update-1235070594/

Michael B Jordan Wants Denzel Washington to Join the MCU

Michael B Jordan wants Denzel Washington to be the next big star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When asked about it, he said, “Yes, no hesitation. I actually got some things in mind, but yeah.” He also talked about meeting Denzel for the first time at 15 and shared that Denzel has really soft hands. “He takes care of his hands,” he said.

Source: https://www.buzzfeed.com/natalieoganesyan/michael-b-jordan-denzel-washington-join-mcu

Marlo Hampton Alludes To Kenya Moore Not Being Happy She’s Now A ‘RHOA’ Peach Holder

Marlo Hampton finally has a Peach on Real Housewives of Atlanta. When asked how she thought the other ladies felt about her getting a peach she alluded to Kenya not being happy for her. Marlo is excited for us to see her in a different light as an Auntie and as she builds her new home.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CYWRO-ih3wk/

General Hospital Just Killed Off an Iconic Character

General Hospital is the longest running soap opera in the U.S.

On January 3 they killed off one of the soap operas most iconic characters. On Monday’s episode Tracy Quartermaine revealed to Luke Spencer’s ex-wife, Laura, that Luke died in a cable car accident in Austria. Victor Cassadine may have been responsible for his death.

Source: https://people.com/tv/general-hospital-iconic-character-luke-spencer-44-years-show/

