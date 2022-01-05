The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Lupita Nyong’o Covid Positive and Lamar Odom Speaks on Khloe

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Mix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Lamar Odom Says Ex Khloé Kardashian ‘Deserves the World’ Amid Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama

After Tristan Thompson embarrassed Khloe Kardashian yet again, Lamar Odom is politely shootin his shot—again. Lamar Odom, who was married to Khloe from 2009-2016 commented on a Facebook post that posted the Tristan Thompson story. He wrote, “I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world. Look, we are gonna have to send Khloe on ABC’s The Bachelorette or something because these NBA players just ain’t it!”

Source: https://people.com/tv/lamar-odom-says-ex-khloe-kardashian-deserves-the-world-amid-tristan-thompson-paternity-drama/

Lupita Nyong’o Tests Positive for COVID-19

Actress Lupita Nyong’o has tested positive for COVID-19 and has dropped out of the scheduled “Virtual Press Day” for her upcoming film The 355.

Lupita shared the positive diagnosis on Twitter, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. She said, “Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from illness.” Lupita is fully vaccinated and is currently home in isolation until she tests negative. The 355 which also stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Sebastian Stan, and others open in theaters this Friday.

Source: https://people.com/movies/lupita-nyongo-tests-positive-for-breakthrough-covid/

Jessie D Of the Group The Force MDs Has Died

Another member of the Force MDs has died. Jessie D, whose real name is Jessie Lee Daniels, was announced dead on the group’s official Facebook page on Tuesday (January 4). “To one hell of an entertainer. ‘Jessie D’ of legendary Force MDs,” the post read. “He ate, sleep and breathe music every day. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!! The Force MDs rose to fame in the ’80s and know for songs such as, “Let Me Love You,” “Love is a House,” “Itchin’ For a Scratch” and their mega hit “Tender Love.” Prayer and thoughts to Jessie’s Family, Friends, and fans.

Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.66970/title.jessie-d-force-mds-died

Also On 106.7 WTLC: