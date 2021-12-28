REPORT: Carson Wentz Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Could Miss Next Game

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

According to reports, Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz has been placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. It is possible that Wentz will miss the Colts’ upcoming game on Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Wentz, in his first season with the Colts after playing 5 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. This season, Wentz has thrown for 3,230 yards with a 62.8 completion percent, 25 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

The Colts matchup with the Raiders has massive playoff implications. The team is currently 9-6 and fighting for the AFC South division crown or a possible wild card berth. The 8-7 Raiders would gain an advantage with a win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

If Wentz cannot start, rookie Sam Ehlinger is the backup.

