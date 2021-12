WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Alicia Keys said that when she met Swizz Beatz he was not her vibe. She said he was loud, over the top, loves attention but then she realized something special about him. He won her over and the rest is history.

Click the link below and watch.

Soure: https://www.instagram.com/p/CXOfxj5Ny52/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: