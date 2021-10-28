Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 39 “Spooky Season”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

We have a lot to celebrate this week. It’s Eva’s birthday, it’s Halloween, and Cuffing Season is in full effect! To top it off, we have special guest A.J. Johnson giving us the scoop on how she doesn’t age and her new TV One show ‘Life Therapy’. We even get her to chime in the FInal Question To Undress and she’ll tell us her expectations of a man.

How early is too early? Find out what they had to say in the Final Question To Undress.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s sweater season so we’re getting all of our Fall clothes ready for layering!  Check out our virtual Macy’s closet at  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

 

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 39 “Spooky Season”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
12 items

Twitter’s Jaw Dropped, KeKe Palmer Sang the National Anthem at the World Series!

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Drake Gifted Same Rolls-Royce He Used Fake It Til You Make It In [Video]

 2 days ago
01.01.70
13 items

Goons & Goblins: 13 Spooky Music Videos That Are Perfect For Halloween

 2 days ago
01.01.70

You Won’t Believe Naptown’s Favorite Halloween Candy!

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Teen Faces Prison After TikTok Challenge Attack on Disabled Teacher

 2 days ago
01.13.68
15 items

Scorpio Season: Check Out This List Of 15 Hip-Hop Scorpios

 2 days ago
01.01.70
9 items

Remembering Freeway’s 21 Yr. Old Daughter, Harmony [PHOTOS]

 2 days ago
01.01.70
16 items

‘Insecure’ Back: Fans React To Issa and Lawrence, & Tiffany Being an AKA & More In Season 5 Premiere

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Delonte West Arrested & Released After Drunken Encounter With Florida Police Officers

 6 days ago
01.01.70

Eve Talks New Show, New Baby and New Rapper Clones [VIDEO]

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close