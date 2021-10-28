Ciara has been completely killing the fashion game lately and it doesn’t look like she has plans on stopping anytime soon!
Recently the singer was seen wearing an archive Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that was everything and more. Styled by celebrity stylist Kollin Carter, the 36-year-old wore a high fashion look from F/W 1992 that featured a black and white mini dress with a black tie, black sleeves, and a super cute black beret. She accessorized the look with black thigh-high sheer stockings and closed-toe pumps and wore a bright red lip to add a pop of color.
Kollin Carter shared the look on Instagram with the caption, “Birthday Suit…but make it archive Dolce. Bday Girl @ciara wearing F/W 1992 @dolcegabbana archive, paired with a classic @wolford stay-up stocking. #styledbyKollinCarter”
Check it out below.
Ciara also shared the adorable look to her own page with the caption, “Celebrating in my Birthday Suit. Archive Dolce 92-93 FW.”
“Oh this is it!!!! The hair is ,” one fan said of the look while another said, “This is a look baby .” Ciara’s hubby and NFL baller, Russell Wilson, also took a liking to the ensemble, commenting “” to which one fan jokingly replied, “Another Wilson baby loading in 5, 4, 3 .”
It’s true, Ciara does look GOOD!
Don’t miss…
Ciara Launches Luxury Clothing Line Lita By Ciara
Ciara Casually Slays In A Lita By Ciara Faux Fur Coat For Her Birthday
Ciara Stunning In Archive ’92-’93 Dolce & Gabbana was originally published on hellobeautiful.com