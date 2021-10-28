Transform Into A Glamorous Mermaid For Halloween With This Simple Makeup Tutorial By MUA Anika Kai

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Beauties, Halloween is only a few days away and if you’re still struggling with ideas on what to be for the festive holiday, we’ve got you covered! With these simple steps from YouTube MUA Anika Kai, you’ll transform into a glamourous mermaid in no time, using an easy makeup application that anyone can do.

Check out the step-by-step guide below.

Start with applying your primer all over your face and pay close attention to the T section. Take a lightweight matte coverage foundation and apply it across your face. Use a full coverage concealer that is a couple of shades lighter than your skin tone and highlight the center of your face. Blend it out using a damp beauty blender. Take a fluffy blush and translucent powder to set your face. Lay a weaving net across your face to achieve a scale-like pattern. Secure it with bobby pins. Build the scales by using the Electric Palette from Urban Decay. Start with the darkest color and apply along your hairline, pressing it into the fishnet. Once you’ve filled in the pattern you like, remove the net. Take the powder and pat it under your eye to assist with your eye shadow. Define your shadow with deep purple along the crease and outer lid. Apply a generous amount of black eyeliner and smudge it towards the corner of your eye. Contour your face with deep purple blush and highlight with a nice champagne pop color. Fill in the brow with your eyebrow pencil. Line the lip and apply your lip gloss. Apply a few body details using the same colors you used to achieve the scale-like pattern. Transform into a mermaid!

See the detailed instructions in Anika Kai’s YouTube video, below.

