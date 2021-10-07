Indy
HomeIndy

Garbage piles overwhelm east side apartment complex

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents at an apartment complex on Indy’s east side are overwhelmed by the amount of uncollected trash beginning to pile up.

“Help. Help. Help us, anybody! Please help us,” said Dana Adams-Jones, a nine year tenant at the Washington Pointe Apartments.

Adams-Jones is concerned about her health and safety as piles of trash lie on the ground next to overflowing dumpsters.

“We don’t deserve to live around trash, to breathe in trash; That’s nothing but germs. We have children out here,” she said.

On Wednesday, WRTV watched people struggle to get their trash into the already full dumpster and school children get on and off the bus in the same area as the mounds of trash.

“They’re getting off the bus in trash and this is ridiculous,” Adams-Jones said.

Read more from WRTV here

East Side of Indianapolis , INDY News , marion county health department , trash pick up , Washington Pointe Apartments , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Don’t Expect to See Much of R. Kelly on YouTube Anymore

 18 hours ago
02.25.50

Could Nick Cannon Replace Wendy Williams So Soon?

 19 hours ago
02.26.50

War Ready: Big Daddy Kane & KRS-ONE To Face Off On Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Pharrell Williams Deads ‘Something In The Water Festival’ Due To “Toxic Energy” In Virginia Beach

 22 hours ago
01.01.70

Texas High School Principal Apologizes After Saying Black Students Looked Like “Dr. Dre”

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

Big Takeaways From Senate Hearing With Facebook Whistle-Blower That Should Make Mark Zuckerber Nervous

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Lupe Fiasco Continues MIT Residency With New “Code Cypher” Event

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Hands & Feet: WNBA Player Shows Mean Knuckle Game In Off-White Jordans, Apologizes For Fade Delivery

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Dave Chappelle Releases ‘The Closer’ & Twitter Shares Cheers & Jeers

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close