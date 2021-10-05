The “Original First Lady Of WTLC” Vicki Buchanan Has Passed Away

Former WTLC Program Director and personality Vicki Buchanan has passed away. Buchanan was the first female on-air personality in WTLC history, hosting Mornings and Middays for then-105.7 WTLC. Buchanan graduated from Eastern Kentucky State University with a Bachelors’s Degree in Communication. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and was most recently a Success Coach at Visions Solutions.

Karen Vaughn, Operations Manager of Radio One Indianapolis spoke about the passing of Buchanan on Facebook saying, “Kind-hearted and one-of-a-kind is how I will remember the legendary Vicki Buchanan of WTLC. We had the best conversation after this gathering on the importance of being a woman behind the mic & carrying the torch. The wisdom bestowed on me I will never forget! Rest In Peace, my Sister. You will be missed.”

Radio One Indianapolis sends their prayers and condolences to the family of the Original First Lady of WTLC, Vicki Buchanan.