WTLC 106.7 FM and Indiana Donor Network remind Indy that one organ donor can save eight lives

Indiana Donor Network Ambassadors, members of Alpha Phi Alpha and WTLC celebrated the gift of life this weekend at the Circle City Classic parade. We shared an important message: One organ donor can save eight lives.

This fact is important because there are more than 100,000 people on the national transplant list waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and 50% of those waiting are people of color.

IDN Parade

Source: Indiana Donor Network / Indiana Donor Network

In Indiana, there are 1,000 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, Hoosiers can help end the wait by signing up to be an organ donor and talking to their families about the decision.

You can sign up to be an organ donor at the BMV or online. (link to https://www.donatelifeindiana.org/signup/) It’s free, easy to do, and takes less than a minute to sign up online.

IDN Parade

Source: Indiana Donor Network / Indiana Donor Network

