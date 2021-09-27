FBI Indianapolis opens up about the growing issue of fake COVID vaccine cards

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Inside the headquarters for the FBI of Indianapolis, you’ll see Special Agent Spencer Brooks. He works as part of the Complex Financial Crimes Squad and most recently, the pandemic has added a slew of new financial fraud cases to his plate.

“I kind of think, when is the work ever going to end?” said Brooks.

It’s never-ending work that now includes investigating cases involving buying or selling fake COVID vaccine cards.

“We’re certainly seeing that, that’s certainly out there, that’s certainly an issue,” Brooks said. “We’re seeing more recently, when you’re seeing people need to have them to go out and do certain things.”

Some people want to participate in concerts or work while dodging the shot, and it puts others at risk.

