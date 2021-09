WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Eddie Murphy has some big things in the works with Amazon Studios.

The actor has not only signed a three-picture deal but he’s also signed a first-look deal. In a press release about working with Eddie, the brand said, “Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.

