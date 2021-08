WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

SZA is back with new music. Early Sunday, the ‘Good Days’ singer dropped three new singles via SoundCloud. SZA also went on to describe briefly how a close friend actually forced her hand to release the vaulted music. Among the tracks are ‘Nightbird,’ ‘I Hate You,’ and ‘Joni.’ The new music from SZA comes after Kendrick Lamar announced he is parting ways with Top Dawg Entertainment.

