IMPD’s CIRT investigating officer-involved shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer fired at least one shot during an incident on the city’s northeast side Friday morning.

IMPD officers were called to the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive for a welfare check around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they located a woman who said a man was trying to take her phone and was choking her, according to IMPD’s Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley.

A man on the scene had a gun, Lieutenant Foley reports, when an exchange of gunfire occurred.

No one was struck or injured in the incident.

