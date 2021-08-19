Indy
FDA warns pet owners after Indiana-based dog food linked to over 130 pet deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Food and Drug Administration is warning dog owners after finding that dry dog food produced by an Indiana-based pet food company has been linked to the illness and death of hundreds of pets.

On Tuesday, the FDA said they issued a warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. after they found that more than 130 pet deaths and over 220 pet illnesses were likely linked to their pet food.

According to the FDA, an inspection at the company’s plant in Oklahoma found that samples of Sportmix dry dog food contained high levels of aflatoxin, which is produced by mold.

The FDA sent a warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. on Aug. 9. that stated in part:

“Following the receipt of the first complaints on December 29, 2020, the Missouri Department of Agriculture collected and analyzed samples of your product “SPORTMiX High Energy Dog Food” with expiration dates of February 6, 2022, and March 3, 2022, for the presence of mycotoxins. Analytical results identified elevated levels of aflatoxin above 20 parts per billion (ppb). The Office of the Texas State Chemist and the FDA collected additional samples. Analysis of these subsequent samples found that additional SPORTMiX branded products, spanning multiple products and lot codes, contained aflatoxin at levels as high as 558 ppb… Therefore, these pet food products manufactured in your OK facility are adulterated in that they bear or contain a poisonous or deleterious substance which renders them injurious to health.”

