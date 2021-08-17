Naomi Osaka Breaks Down At First Press Conference After French Open

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was going at it with a member of the media after a news conference in Ohio on Monday. The 24-year-old participated in the press conference for the event, her first one since pulling out of the French Open in May for missing a media session. Things went awry when a reporter from the Cincinnati Enquirer asked her an “aggressively toned question” about Osaka profiting from her high-profile platform, but not liking talking to the media. She started to cry and had to step away from the podium for a minute to regain her composure.

