Sports
HomeSports

Naomi Osaka Breaks Down At First Press Conference After French Open

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Naomi Osaka, Netflix Key Art and Stills

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was going at it with a member of the media after a news conference in Ohio on Monday. The 24-year-old participated in the press conference for the event, her first one since pulling out of the French Open in May for missing a media session. Things went awry when a reporter from the Cincinnati Enquirer asked her an “aggressively toned question” about Osaka profiting from her high-profile platform, but not liking talking to the media. She started to cry and had to step away from the podium for a minute to regain her composure.

More on this story here:

Naomi Osaka , Naomi Osaka Press Conference

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Marsai Martin Celebrates 17th Birthday With Adorable Social Media Photoshoot

 22 hours ago
08.16.21

Lizzo Tearfully Addresses Hateful Comments Following ‘Rumors’ Music Video: ‘It’s Fat-Phobic, And It’s Racist, And It’s Hurtful’

 1 day ago
08.16.21

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued By His Alleged Rape Victim

 2 days ago
08.16.21

Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter Star With Beyoncé In Ivy Park Kids Campaign

 2 days ago
08.16.21
10 items

The Marathon Continues: 10 Nipsey Hussle Quotes On Life, Patience & Success

 2 days ago
08.16.21
10 items

Terrible Human Being Laura Ingraham Dragged By Long Chin Over Silly Unemployment Benefits Comments

 3 days ago
08.16.21

Eminem’s Child Announces They Are Non-Binary

 4 days ago
08.16.21
10 items

Big Bank: Twitter Shares Shock At John Wall Getting Paid $44M Next Season

 4 days ago
08.16.21

Erykah Badu Apologies To The Obamas For Being A “Terrible Guest” By Filming Barack’s Private 60th Birthday Party

 4 days ago
08.13.21

Female DJ Pioneer DJ Spinderella Reminisces 48 Years of Hip Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

 4 days ago
08.13.21
Photos
Close