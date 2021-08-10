Shock G To Be Honored In Oakland

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The late Shock G of Digital Underground is set to be honored in Oakland, California. Shock’s manager confirmed that a city-wide event will be held on August 21st to pay tribute to the man who created the Humpty Dance. According to reports, the late rapper’s family will begin the day feeding two-thousand homeless. City officials say the celebration will wrap up with live performances, speakers and more. Following the event, an after-party will be held at the New Parish Hotel with several DJs working the turntables. Shock G died of an accidental overdose in April.

Here’s more on this story:

https://www.complex.com/music/shock-g-oakland-celebration

Also On 106.7 WTLC: