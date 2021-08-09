Indy
Man shot by off-duty Lawrence officer during fight outside restaurant

LAWRENCE — A man is in critical condition after he was shot by an off-duty Lawrence Police Department officer early Monday during a fight at a bar on the northeast side in which investigators say the man fired a gun.

Officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to the Mar y Sol Bar and Grill in the 8100 block of Pendleton Pike just before 2 a.m., according to LPD Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

Woodruff said a man fired gunshots during a disturbance involving a large group of people, which began inside the restaurant’s bar and spilled outside into the parking lot.

Two off-duty Lawrence Police Department officers working security in the parking lot responded to the disturbance. One of the officers shot a man who allegedly fired the gunshots, Woodruff said.

“Apparently, it was several individuals, like a large group, was involved in this disturbance. At some point, as a part of the disturbance, somebody in that group started firing shots,” Woodruff said. “That individual was engaged by our officers that were working off-duty employment on the parking lot.”

Read more from WRTV here

