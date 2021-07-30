Entertainment Buzz
Scarlett Johansson Takes Disney To Court Over 'Black Widow' Release

‘Scar Jo’ is NOT happy…

She is taking Disney to court over the release of “Black Widow.” The Wall Street Journal reported Johansson claims putting the film on Disney-plus in addition to releasing it in theaters at the same time violated her contract. She says her deal provided for an exclusive release in theaters. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles comes just a few weeks after the film was released.

Here’s more on this story:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/scarlett-johansson-sues-disney-over-black-widow-streaming-release-11627579278

