Silk Sonic To Drop New Music

Silk Sonic is gearing up to release new music this week. On Wednesday, Anderson .Paak announced via Twitter that the group which also includes Bruno Mars will have something in store for fans on Friday. In the tweet, .Paak invites listeners to what is being called a “Summertime Jam.” It’s unclear what this “Summertime Jam” is, but fans pray it’s the signal for a new song. Bruno and Anderson dropped their first single as group ‘Leave the Door Open’ earlier this year and it currently sits at Number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting at Number 1 five months ago.

More on this story here:

https://www.theroot.com/silk-sonic-is-inviting-us-all-to-a-summertime-jam-thi-1847385692

