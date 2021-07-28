CA GOP Congresswoman Proposes Kobe Bryant Day

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A Southern California congresswoman is introducing a congressional resolution to honor the late basketball star Kobe Bryant. Republican Michelle Steel of Orange County represents the coastal district where Bryant lived. The former Los Angeles Lakers star, along with his young daughter and several others, died in a helicopter crash last year. If passed, Kobe Bryant Day would be celebrated on August 24th. That symbolizes the two numbers he wore for the Lakers: eight and 24. The resolution would not be a formal holiday, but more of a symbolic recognition.

More on this story here:

https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/564998-california-republican-seeks-to-make-aug-24-kobe-bryant-day

Also On 106.7 WTLC: