Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Sean Diddy Combs Is Dropping A New Album In September

Diddy Is Dropping A New Album In September

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 29, 2021

Source: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Sean Diddy Combs, or Love, is still taking his can’t stop won’t stop mantra to heart. The Hip-Hop mogul revealed that he is dropping a new album in September.

On Wednesday (July 21), Diddy hit Instagram to reveal the new project is called Off The Grid Vol. 1, and it will be available on September 24.

OFF THE GRID. The Album September 24, 2021. Welcome to the LOVE ERA!,” is the post’s caption of photos of the album’s title and release date in a red font on black backgrounds.

Diddy’s last proper album was 2015’s MMM (Money Making Mitch) which was received with good reviews, but was considered a mixtape. That makes his last proper album 2006’s Press Play, not counting 2010’s Last Train to Paris which was a collaboration with Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper under the moniker Dirty Money.

As for Off The Grid, we eagerly await the song where he breaks down in detail waking up with all those roaches on his face. Just saying.

Recently, the Revolt network, which Diddy founded, announced it is launching a new video countdown series called Off Top, hosted by Tigger and Rapsody, this week.

Sean Diddy Combs Is Dropping A New Album In September  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
Scarface Says Nas’ Original Lyrics For “In Between Us” Dissed Jay-Z [Video]
 5 hours ago
07.22.21
Remy Ma Tapped To Host New VH1 Series ‘My True Crime Story’
 12 hours ago
07.22.21
10 items
Maria Taylor Bolts From ESPN In Wake Of Rachel Nichols Scandal, Twitter Reacts
 21 hours ago
07.22.21
11 items
Jalen Rose Roasts Kendrick Perkins About His “80s Pastor Suits” & Terrible Hot Takes, Twitter Was Here For It
 22 hours ago
07.22.21
11 items
Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50 In Historic NBA Finals Close Out Game, Celebrates With 50-Piece Chicken Mini Order From Chick-Fil-A
 24 hours ago
07.22.21
Cardi B’s Birkin Collection Has Us A Tad Bit Envious
 1 day ago
07.22.21
15 items
Respect The Name: Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders Walks Out Of Press Conference After Reporter Used First Name
 1 day ago
07.22.21
6 items
6 Times Chloe Bailey Has Been Serving Curves For The Girls On Instagram
 2 days ago
07.21.21
10 items
Salty Mouth Breathers Piers Morgan & Megyn Kelly Tight Over Being Blocked By Naomi Osaka
 2 days ago
07.21.21
15 items
Bring On The D*ck Jokes: Jeff Bezos & Others Visit Space For 4 Minutes Via Historic Blue Origin Flight
 2 days ago
07.21.21
Photos
Close