Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

With news we’re sure no one will be happy to hear, hip-hop pioneer Biz Markie has unfortunately been pronounced dead after weeks of unconfirmed reports surrounding his health spanning from a long battle with diabetes.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

TMZ is exclusively confirming the news via a family source, who says Biz passed away in a Baltimore hospital earlier this evening at 6:25 PM. The outlet also says his wife, Tara Hall, was there to hold his hand for his final breath.

More via TMZ:

TMZ broke the story, Biz was hospitalized last summer for an ailment his rep told us was related to his Type II Diabetes. At the time, the rep said, “He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome.”

However, his condition remained somewhat of a mystery until April when Big Daddy Kane made an appearance on The Breakfast Club, telling the show’s hosts Biz was doing better, and in a physical rehab facility.
Throughout his hospital stay, rumors swirled Biz was in a coma, but our source says that was never the case.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Biz, the Harlem-born, Long Island-raised hitmaker during rap’s Golden Era, made a name for himself due to his unmistakeable skills as human beatbox icon. His place as the “Clown Prince Of Hip Hop” was cemented with Top 40 classics like “Just A Friend,” and he even went on to become a well-respected foodie by teaching a cooking class in Washington, D.C. It goes without saying that his talents were limitless, and we’ll surely miss his presence.

R.I.P. forever, Biz Markie. Reminisce on his classic hit “Just A Friend” below, which definitely afforded the late legend tons of  success decades after the song’s release:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Opening Night Performance Of August Wilson's "Jitney" At The Pasadena Playhouse
55 photos
Latest
Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57
 2 hours ago
07.16.21
14 items
15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie
 2 hours ago
07.16.21
Politics As Usual: Damon Dash Claims Jay-Z Stole ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Streaming Rights
 19 hours ago
07.16.21
In Rare Instagram Post Dr. Dre Agrees With T-Pain About Rappers Being “Repetitive”
 20 hours ago
07.16.21
Snooze Or Lose: NBC Sports Reportedly Close To Inking Deal With ESPN’s Maria Taylor
 21 hours ago
07.16.21
Nicole Ari Parker Joins The Cast Of Sex And The City’s Reboot, “And Just Like That”
 22 hours ago
07.16.21
Flavor Flav & Boosie Badazz Squash Their “Beef”
 23 hours ago
07.16.21
Kremlin Papers Seemingly Point To Putin Plot To Land Donald Trump In White House
 24 hours ago
07.16.21
20 items
Remembering The Life of Charlie Robinson [Photos]
 1 day ago
07.15.21
15 items
Timbs & Fitteds On Deck: VERZUZ Announces The LOX Vs. Dipset, Live From Madison Square Garden
 2 days ago
07.15.21
Photos
Close