Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana Convention Center hosting job fair

Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium and its vendors are hosting a job fair next weekend as they look to hire part-time employees.

They are looking to hire employees to fill hourly positions, in areas like food and beverage, security, guest services, ticket office, event set up and housekeeping, to work large events, conventions and Indianapolis Colts games.

Employers will accept applications, host interviews and may make job offers during the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Attendees should park in the stadium south lot, at 700 S. Missouri St., and enter through the South Gate. Parking is free.

To help reduce wait times, participants are encouraged to pre-register for the event.

