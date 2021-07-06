WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA Season reaching its end the and Indiana Pacers are already making noise. The Pacers brought back Rick Carlisle to become their new head coach and reportedly they are already looking to upgrade their roster by trading for one of the league’s brightest but most maligned stars. According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Pacers tried to trade point guard Malcolm Brogdon and a 1st round pick for Ben Simmons. Dumas said on Twitter the Philadelphia 76ers would only trade Simmons for “an all-star caliber player.”

Simmons, while one of the NBA’s brightest young superstars had a tough end to the 2021 season. The Point guard averaged 14.3 points per game 7.2 rebounds and nearly 7 assists per game. But in the 2021 NBA playoffs, Simmons struggled. Simmons became the worst free-throw shooter in postseason history with at least 67 attempts (34.2%). During the second round of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game and shot 60% from the field and 33% (15-for-45) from the free-throw line. Analysts pointed out his “lack of confidence” in shooting to be the contributing factor in his struggles.

Report: The Pacers Offered Malcolm Brogdon And a Pick For 76ers’ Ben Simmons was originally published on hot963.com