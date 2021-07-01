Trump Organization CFO surrenders to prosecutors

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office as reports swirl that charges against him and the company are set to be unsealed Thursday afternoon, according to CNN and The Washington Post.

Weisselberg’s surrender comes a day after the Post and The New York Times reported that a New York grand jury had filed charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization and that those charges would be unsealed Thursday.

