DMX Film To Be Finished With CGI

The film DMX was working on prior to his death, is moving on without the rapper. On Tuesday, ‘Doggmen’ co-star Tara Reid announced that he will be using CGI to finish the few scenes X had left for the movie. Reid went on to compare the director’s work with what they did with Paul Walker in the Fast & Furious series. The American Pie star added that the early results look incredible on DMX, who is playing the role of Cowboy. ‘Doggmen,’ which is being directed by Antonio Simmons, is still without a release date.

Here’s more on this story:

https://www.bet.com/celebrities/news/2021/06/30/dmx-last-movie-doggmen-cgi.html

