Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

DMX Film To Be Finished With CGI

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
DMX

Source: @shotbyjacques / Family of Earl “DMX” Simmons

The film DMX was working on prior to his death, is moving on without the rapper. On Tuesday, ‘Doggmen’ co-star Tara Reid announced that he will be using CGI to finish the few scenes X had left for the movie. Reid went on to compare the director’s work with what they did with Paul Walker in the Fast & Furious series. The American Pie star added that the early results look incredible on DMX, who is playing the role of Cowboy. ‘Doggmen,’ which is being directed by Antonio Simmons, is still without a release date.

Here’s more on this story:

https://www.bet.com/celebrities/news/2021/06/30/dmx-last-movie-doggmen-cgi.html

DMX , DMX movie Doggmen'

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Supreme Court
 15 hours ago
06.30.21
Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Set To Represent New Jack Swing For Upcoming Verzuz
 1 day ago
06.30.21
Lil Nas X Addresses Homophobic Slander After BET Awards Performance [Video]
 1 day ago
06.30.21
Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Reportedly Passed Away
 1 day ago
06.30.21
Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Cash App To Give Away $1 Million Worth of Stock To Fans
 1 day ago
06.30.21
Kirk Franklin’s Wife Tammy Writes a Heart Warming Message to Her Husband
 1 day ago
06.30.21
9 itemsCelebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
Who Is Eboni Nichols, Queen Latifah’s Longtime Partner? [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
06.30.21
NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Has Returned
 2 days ago
06.30.21
Disney Star, Kyle Massey Faces Felony Charges For Allegedly Sending Porno Pics to 13 Yr Old Girl
 2 days ago
06.29.21
Pass Him The Aux Cord: JAY-Z Says His Playlist Making Skills Are “Top-Tier” During Twitter Spaces Session
 2 days ago
06.29.21
Photos
Close