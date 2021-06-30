Indy
Marion County COVID-19 restrictions lifted ahead of July 4th weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly all of Marion County’s COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on Thursday, July 1, city leaders announced on Tuesday.

Ahead of the July 4th weekend, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine provided an update on Marion County’s COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Caine announced Indianapolis will be able to fully reopen on July 1, allowing for full capacity in venues and businesses. This means bars, clubs, restaurants, live music and sports venues, gyms, salons, and others are able to open at 100% capacity. That includes Lucas Oil Stadium and Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

In addition to fully reopening, Dr. Caine added that individuals not yet vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors, although it is recommended. However, travelers should still expect to wear a mask at airports. Dr. Caine said.

The Indianapolis City-County Council will not need to approve Dr. Caine and Mayor Hogsett’s lifting of restrictions since it now matches that of the states, according to the City.

Dr. Caine did confirm during the press conference that contact tracing will continue in Marion County.

