Maya Moore To Be Presented With Arthur Ashe Courage Award

A huge congratulations are in order to Maya Moore who will be presented with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at this year’s ESPYs. The former Minnesota Lynx star and UConn standout notably walked away from the WNBA to help a man who was eventually proven to be wrongfully convicted. Jonathan Irons had been convicted of assault and burglary and was sentenced to 50 years in jail in Missouri.

The 32-year-old Moore had won a league MVP, four WNBA titles, two NCAA titles, and two Olympic Gold medals. The ESPYs will be held on July 10th.

Source: ESPN

